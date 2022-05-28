Commissioner reviews progress on uplift works in Malakand varsities

peshawar – Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali chaired a meeting at Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif on Friday to review the progress of ongoing development works in various universities of Malakand Division.

The meeting was attended by vice-chancellors, project directors, and other officials of the universities in Swat, Chitral, Buner, Shangla, Malakand, Upper Dir, and Lower Dir. The concerned officials gave a detailed briefing to Commissioner Malakand Division on financial and development matters and the issues faced by the universities.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali said that the concerned district administration should assist the universities in acquiring land to avoid the time and quality compromises in the development works.

Commissioner Malakand expressed his determination that the problems faced by the universities would be resolved in any case and the concerned authorities would be consulted. He directed the administration of Chitral University to ensure the timely completion of the project saying that the Chitral district needs special attention.