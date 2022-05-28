Country will be run according to Constitution, PM tells nation

| Shehbaz Sharif says fuel price hike was only option to save Pakistan from bankruptcy

| Announces Rs28 billion relief package

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif straightforwardly said Friday that Pakistan would be run according to the Constitution and not according to the desires of an individual.

PM also announced to revive the charter of economy stating that the dialogue with political leaders would be initiated to finalise this charter.

Addressing the nation on Radio and TV late Friday night, PM Shehbaz Sharif said he had presented the charter of economy when he was Leader of the Opposition, however no attention was paid on his plan and it was thrown away.

Prime Minister, keeping in view the economic distress being faced by the people, announced an economic relief package of 28 billion rupees through which 10 KG atta would be sold at Rs400 and Rs2000 additional payment for BISP beneficiaries across Pakistan. He said this package would benefit 80 million low-income people of Pakistan. PM Shehbaz Sharif in his speech highlighted various challenges including foreign policy, terrorism, economic situation, corruption by previous government and energy crisis and petroleum prices.

PM Shehbaz Sharif blamed previous PTI government for pushing Pakistan to record low on all fronts, particularly on economic front and said Pakistan’s debts rose to record high 30,000 billion rupees which was 8% of the total debts of last 71 years.

He said former PTI government is lying and misleading the nation and distorting the facts and said it was PTI govt which had signed deal with IMF. He blamed PTI government for pushing the country into worse economic crisis and said US dollar rose to Rs 179 during PTI govt.

On petroleum prices, PM said world over prices of petroleum are highest and govt had to pay subsidies on petroleum prices and the situation reached to the point where it was not possible to continue this subsidy any more.

PM said raising the petroleum prices was the toughest decision but there was no other option before the govt. He said there was no other option except to raise the prices to save Pakistan from going bankrupt.

Talking about foreign policy, PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s foreign relations suffered even with friendly and close countries. “Imran Khan used diplomatic cable just to save his government and lied before the nation that his government was being removed through foreign conspiracy”, PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

He said NSC twice rejected Imran’s claim but he kept on projecting same narrative, which was not true.

On the issue of Kashmir dispute, he asked India to reverse the actions of 5th August of 2019 and start talks on resolving all outstanding issues with Pakistan. Talking about fresh wave of terrorism in the country, PM Shehbaz Sharif said national action plan is being revived in order to overcome terrorism.

He said journalists and media also suffered a lot during PTI govt and many journalists and analysts had to go through tough time. PM said soon after coming into power current govt abolished Pakistan Media Development Authority. He said he had message to political opponents that Pakistan should be made such country where difference of opinion should not be considered as animosity and criticism should be heard with patience and tolerance.

“Pakistan should be made a country where, women, labourers, farmers, and minorities should be saved and prosperous , PM Shehbaz Sharif said. He also accused former PM Imran Khan of damaging the country under vested interest. He said when new government came into power plants were close due to shortage of fuel and technical faults on which no attention was paid in the previous govt.