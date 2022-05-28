Court convicts seven on terrorism charges

peshawar – Anti-terrorism courts have convicted seven accused in terrorism cases and the convictions are being termed a result of improved investigation and prosecution in the cases.

A security official told The Nation that CTD has improved its investigation as well as its coordination in the field to arrest militants and other outlaws.

The official said that on Friday, three activists of the banned Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan were administered punishment by the anti-terrorism court in Hazara. Taimur Faridoon, Shehzad Kiyani, and Khalid Omer were handed two-time capital punishment and a fine of Rs1.5 million. The CTD said they were involved in the assassination of a WAPDA Executive Engineer (XEN) Yousaf Hussain, who belonged to the Shia sect. Yousaf Hussain had been killed on December 10, 2016, in Abbottabad district.

In another case, the four persons arrested by the CTD Malakand region were also administered a fine and imprisonment. Aftab, hailing from Afghanistan and living in Peshawar, was handed 14 years imprisonment along with an Rs1.4 million fine. He had been arrested with explosive material in April 2021.

Similarly, Ziaur Rehman, Aitebar Khan, and Abdul Sattar, who had been arrested with contrabands, were handed one-year imprisonment and an Rs10,000 fine each.