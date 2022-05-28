CPO suspends 2 SHOs over poor performance

RAWALPINDI – City Police Officer Syed Nadim Shehzad Bukhari has suspended two station house officers on charges of poor performance and failure in combating crime in their jurisdictions, informed a police spokesman on Friday. The suspended SHOs have been identified as Inspector Raja Rasheed, who was serving as SHO Police Station New Town, and Inspector Sardar Zulfiqar, posted as SHO PS Kallar Syedan, he added. However, the new SHOs have not yet been appointed by the CPO, he mentioned. According to him, CPO Syed Nadim Shehzad Bukhari has placed SHOs of police stations New Town and Kallar Syedan under suspension due to poor performance and failure in reducing street crime. He said both police officers have been closed to the police line.

On the other hand, the city police chief awarded cash prize to constable Shehbaz in recognition of his patience and professionalism towards a female protestor of PTI who used foul language against him in capital. The CPO said cops like Shehbaz are the asset of Punjab police and the department was proud on them.