Israr Ahmad

CPO suspends 2 SHOs over poor performance

RAWALPINDI – City Police Officer Syed Nadim Shehzad Bukhari has suspended two station house officers on charges of poor performance and failure in combating crime in their jurisdictions, informed a police spokesman on Friday. The suspended SHOs have been identified as Inspector Raja Rasheed, who was serving as SHO Police Station New Town, and Inspector Sardar Zulfiqar, posted as SHO PS Kallar Syedan, he added. However, the new SHOs have not yet been appointed by the CPO, he mentioned. According to him, CPO Syed Nadim Shehzad Bukhari has placed SHOs of police stations New Town and Kallar Syedan under suspension due to poor performance and failure in reducing street crime. He said both police officers have been closed to the police line.
On the other hand, the city police chief awarded cash prize to constable Shehbaz in recognition of his patience and professionalism towards a female protestor of PTI who used foul language against him in capital. The CPO said cops like Shehbaz are the asset of Punjab police and the department was proud on them.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

IHC grants protective bail to PTI’s Fawad Ch

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to promotion of environment of peace, stability in South Asia

Islamabad

Govt parties agree on name of Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar as Chairman NAB

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 90 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

OIC concerned over life sentence for Yasin Malik

Islamabad

PM invites Japanese investors to avail Pakistan’s business-friendly opportunities

Islamabad

Govt will not impose new taxes on petroleum products: Miftah

Islamabad

Country will be run according to Constitution, PM tells nation

Islamabad

Govt rejects Imran’s condition for talks

National

Imran leaves press conference over tough questions

1 of 2,538

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More