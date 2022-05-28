Cricketer Usman Qadir announces the birth of third daughter

Pakistani cricketer Usman Qadir on Saturday announced the birth of his third daughter.

Sharing a picture with his daughter on Twitter, the right-arm leg-break bowler wrote, “Allah has blessed us with his third Rahmat. Alhumdulillah! Now I have 3 princesses along with my Queen.”

The 28-year-old cricketer further requested his fans to remember his family in their “duas”.

After the announcement of the birth of the little angel, the Pakistani leg spinner is receiving wishes from fans and team members.

Usman and his wife already had two daughters and with the birth of this one, they now are the parents of three daughters.