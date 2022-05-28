CS KP visits rehab centre

PESHAWAR – Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash on Friday visited Al-Khidmat Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Centre and reviewed facilities being provided to addicts.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad Bangash directed to expedite ongoing campaign to clear city of drug addicts and drug selling. He urged people to support the efforts of the government to clear city of drugs.

that has endangered lives of our young generation.

He was briefed that 600 drug addicts including women have been taken into custody during first phase of campaign. He was informed that drug addicts are being provided needed help and medical treatment to overcome addiction.

Earlier, he visited control room being established in Deputy Commissioner Office to monitor the campaign and inquired about the cases and procedure to identify drug addicts and their rehabilitation in the centre.