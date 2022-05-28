Our Staff Reporter

DC inspects uplift work in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH -: In order to provide entertainment facilities to the general public of Nawabshah, the Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited the ongoing reconstruction work of Abdul Qadir Park.  Dc instructed officials of related departments to complete the project at the earliest adding that standard of work would not be compromised.  During the briefing XEN Building Abdul Rasheed Shaikh and officials municipal committee provided details of development and construction work of the park and said that it was speedy and would soon be completed.

They said that work on walking track, swings for children and entertainment was in progress. XEN Public Health Engineering Department, officials of the Municipal Committee and elites were present on the occasion.

 

 

