Anadolu

Djokovic, Nadal cruise into French Open 4th round

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic crushed Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene in straight sets on Friday to reach the French Open fourth round.

Djokovic swept aside Bedene 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a clash with Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

The win kept Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion with two French Open titles, on course for a possible quarterfinal encounter with 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal.

Nadal cruised into the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp on Friday.

Nadal, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s semifinal, will take on Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Sports

3-time Grand Slam champ Kerber eliminated in French Open 3rd round

Sports

Pakistan-West Indies ODI series shifted to Multan

Newspaper

Ayesha spearheads Pakistan’s 7-wicket win

Newspaper

High Performance Tennis Training Camp begins tomorrow: Malik

Newspaper

Aqeel clinches 39th CAS Khyber Cup Open Tennis trophy

Newspaper

Elastic man Medvedev through to French Open third round

Newspaper

Pakistan out of World Cup race after 2-3 defeat against Japan

Newspaper

De Bondt wins stage 18 of Giro in photo finish

Newspaper

PCB appoints KPMG to conduct club scrutiny

Sports

Aqeel Khan wins 39th CAS Khyber Cup Open Tennis Championship 2022

1 of 1,942

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More