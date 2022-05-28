Djokovic, Nadal cruise into French Open 4th round

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic crushed Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene in straight sets on Friday to reach the French Open fourth round.

Djokovic swept aside Bedene 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a clash with Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

The win kept Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion with two French Open titles, on course for a possible quarterfinal encounter with 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal.

Nadal cruised into the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp on Friday.

Nadal, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s semifinal, will take on Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round.