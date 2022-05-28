Election Commission all set to hold Balochistan LG polls 2022

QUETTA – Provincial Election Commission has finalised all arrangements to hold peaceful Local Government Elections 2022 in 32 districts of Balochistan, said Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Fayaz Hussain Murad on Friday.

Talking to media here at the election commission’s regional office, the Provincial Election Commissioner said that “we have finalised all arrangements for smooth, peaceful and transparent conduct of the local body elections scheduled to be held on May 29 in Balochistan.”

“Out of 5624 polling stations set up for the LG polls, over 2000 polling stations have been declared as sensitive.” he said and noted that the Army will be called in to avert any untoward incident in the sensitive polling stations. Giving further details about the conduct of LG polls 2022, regional head of Election Commission said that 17774 candidates are in the run to contest the LG polls.

The number of male registered voters stands at 204, 382,8 while the number of women registered voters is 1,570,896. The voters will cast their votes for seven Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Committees and 838 Union Councils in 32 districts. The Election Commission has established as many as 6,259 wards including 5,345 rural and 914 urban in these districts. He further recalled that as many as 1584 candidates had been elected unopposed on general seats. Mr Murad noted that a total of 13,533 polling booths will be set up in the 5624 polling stations.

The materials used in the election will be delivered to all the polling stations by May 28.