Five injured as fire erupts in jungle near Balakot

At least five persons sustained burn injuries as fire broke out in Batrasi forests near Balakot on Friday. The fire spread and engulfed a large area very quickly.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot after getting information and started operation to control the fire. The rescue teams are facing difficulties during operation to contain the fire due to the mountainous terrain.

The injured persons, including a man, his wife and three children have been shifted to Mansehra.