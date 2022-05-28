News Desk

Five injured as fire erupts in jungle near Balakot

At least five persons sustained burn injuries as fire broke out in Batrasi forests near Balakot on Friday. The fire spread and engulfed a large area very quickly.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot after getting information and started operation to control the fire. The rescue teams are facing difficulties during operation to contain the fire due to the mountainous terrain.

The injured persons, including a man, his wife and three children have been shifted to Mansehra.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Pakistan Railways likely to increase fares in wake of fuel prices

Lahore

Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 6,500 MW

Islamabad

IHC grants protective bail to PTI’s Fawad Ch

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to promotion of environment of peace, stability in South Asia

Islamabad

Govt parties agree on name of Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar as Chairman NAB

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 90 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

OIC concerned over life sentence for Yasin Malik

Islamabad

Nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal, fervor

Lahore

Vasay Chaudhry praises ‘lioness’ Yasmin Rashid for her ‘courage’

Islamabad

PM invites Japanese investors to avail Pakistan’s business-friendly opportunities

1 of 8,265

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More