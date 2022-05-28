Agencies

Gold prices decline by Rs2,100 to Rs141,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD -The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs2,100 and was sold at Rs141,200 on Friday against its sale at Rs143,300 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,800 and was sold at Rs121,056 compared to its sale at Rs122,756, whereas that of 22 karat gold went down to Rs110,968 from Rs112,619, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1,590 and Rs1,363.16, respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $14 and was traded at $1,860 compared to its sale at $1,846, the association reported.

