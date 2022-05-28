News Desk

Gold prices decline Rs 2,750 to Rs 138,450 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 2,750 and was sold at Rs 138,450 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 141,200 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,356 and was sold at Rs.118,700 compared to its sale at Rs 121,056 whereas that of 22 karat gold went down to Rs 108,807 from Rs 110,968, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs.20 and was sold at Rs 1570 against its sale at Rs 1590 whereas that of ten-gram silver went down by Rs 17.14 to Rs 1,346 compared to its sale at Rs 1363.16.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1854compared to its sale at $1860, the association reported.

