Govt parties agree on name of Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar as Chairman NAB

Government and its coalition partners have agreed on name of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as new Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to sources privy with the development, the name of former Supreme Court judge came under discussion during meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Sources further said that Government believes Opposition Leader of National Assembly will also support the government pick as Maqbool Baqar’s judicial career is spotless.

Government members are hopeful that if all goes smoothly, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar will be the new head of the anti-graft watchdog.