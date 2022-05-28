Indian state terrorism crossing all limits in IIOJK: FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan said yesterday that India was crossing all limits in state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed reiterated Pakistan’s strongest condemnation and rejection of the malafide conviction and sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in a grossly suspicious and contrived case registered under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Indian Penal Code, dating back to 2017.

He said the Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) in Islamabad was called to the Foreign Office on 25th May and was conveyed government of Pakistan’s strong indignation over the highly reprehensible sentencing of Yasin Malik after his conviction on fabricated charges, denial of fair trial, and inhuman incarceration despite his deteriorating health, in complete defiance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The foreign minister, he said, has also written letters to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, apprising them of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In particular, the foreign minister expressed grave concern over the sham conviction of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

“India must harbour no delusions. Pakistan will continue to raise its voice to express its concerns and highlight the gross excesses that India continues to commit with unchecked impunity against the Kashmiri people and their political leadership in IIOJK.

The entire nation is united in support and solidarity with the Kashmiris as also manifested by the unanimous resolutions passed by the joint session of the Parliament,” the spokesperson said.

He added: “We strongly condemn the extra-judicial killing of 4 innocent Kashmiri youth in Srinagar and Pulwama today. Earlier during the week, 4 Kashmiris were martyred in so-called cordon and search operations in Baramulla and Kupwara.”