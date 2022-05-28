Interior ministry decides to permanently ban violent rallies in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior on Friday decided to impose a permanent ban on the entry of “violent” rallies in the federal capital.

The decision was taken during a law and order meeting held at the interior ministry with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in the chair.

The meeting was held in the wake of the May 25 long march of PTI that witnessed clashes of protestors with police on the main Jinnah Avenue of the capital besides participants of the protest damaging public property.

The meeting decided a strategy to stop any violent protest, in future, in the form of a rally of any political party, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan on Thursday morning had abruptly called off his protest giving a six-day deadline to the government to announce early elections with the warning that he would again announce long march if the demand was not met.

The details of the loss of life and property across the country, and attacks on police and other law enforcement agencies as a result of PTI’s long march were presented before the meeting. The details of weapons and ammunition recovered from the homes and vehicles of some protestors belonging to the opposition party were also presented before the participants.

The meeting directed the Islamabad administration to take more effective steps to stem violent march in future while embracing a zero-tolerance policy against those violators who take law and order in their hands.

The meeting also decided to allow rallies in Islamabad only after a written agreement with the local administration.

Rana Sanaullah said that some violent mobs and evil elements would not be allowed to take the country hostage. He said that it would not be tolerated that violent mobs attack police and other LEAs personnel.

Police chiefs of Punjab and Islamabad, regional police officers of different divisions of Punjab and secretary interior participated in the meeting.