Our Staff Reporter

Iran, Pakistan enjoy cordial relations: Deputy Consul General Iran

QUETTA   –   Deputy Consul General Iran Mohsni Fard said on Friday that Iran and Pakistan had always been connected in a spirit of love and brotherhood.

The recent engagement of Iranian fighter jet in extinguishing a forest fire in Sherani district of Balochistan is a manifestation of the high level of relations between the two countries, he expressed these views while talking to the media here.  Deputy Consul General of Iran said that the high officials of the two brotherly neighboring countries are always in touch with each other to discuss and resolve issues in a cordial environment.

“The firefighter aircraft given by Iran at the request of Pakistan is also an excellent example of cordial brotherly relations that both the countries enjoy,” he maintained. Deputy CG Iran said that Pakistan’s leadership and people extended their gratitude to Iran for its gesture of love which we respect. High officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khumenei, also pay great respect to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

