Israeli Aggression

After weeks of speculation, accusations and confusion, the Palestinian Authority officially carried out an investigation which confirmed that Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, was show by an Israeli soldier. This attack on May 11 is reminiscent of countless attacks on innocent Palestinians that the international community has underscored for much too long. There needs to be a global call for justice against this unwarranted aggression that has left the death toll in the millions over the course of time.

The investigation into the reporter’s death was based upon eyewitness reports, inspection of the scene and a forensic medical report. It was already as clear as day that Shireen Abu Akleh had been shot by the Israeli forces because there were numerous eyewitnesses at the scene who had already confirmed this fact.

Plus, there were no Palestinian soldiers at the scene of the crime which points towards the idea that there was an attempt to obfuscate the issue and shift blame. This notion is further supported through the extent to which Israeli forces went by attacking her funeral. They restricted entrance, limited the time frame within which people were allowed to stay and prohibited anti-colonial chants.

For now, Al Jazeera TV Network has decided to refer to the killing of their journalist to the International Criminal Court (ICC), and rightly so. This desire for justice is one that is emulated by all those who have been a victim of the systematic ethnic elimination. The hope now is that a strong precedent is set to set the Israeli government straight enough to reduce the degree and frequency of human rights violations. This morality is the bare minimum that should be expected in today’s day and age where diplomacy has taken a front seat. Furthermore, Israel must remain cognizant of the fact that we live in a highly televised and technologically advanced world where fabricated confusion about instances like clearcut murder will be accurately reported by some at least, if not all.