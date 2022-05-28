Judge orders release of 19 prisoners

FAISALABAD – District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Khalid Bashir ordered the release of 19 prisoners from central jail on personal surety bonds, here on Friday.

The D&SJ, along with judicial magistrate, visited the jail where he was briefed by Superintendent Jail Chaudhry Muhammad Asgar about security measures adopted inside and outside the jail premises.The judicial officers inspected jail’s hospital, kitchen and barracks. They listened to problems of prisoners.

They also inquired after the patient prisoners in hospital and prayed for their early recovery.

Fertilizer dealer fined

A fertilizer dealer was imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 over selling fertilizer at exorbitant rates in Tandlianwala on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Noman Ali with a team raided and seized the stock of fertilizer which was, later on, sold out among farmers at government fixed rates. The team also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the dealer for lack of maintaining the sale and purchase record.

DC holds introductory meeting with District Peace Committee

Deputy Commissioner Lt (R) Sohail Ashraf held an introductory meeting with District Peace Committee here on Friday and urged them to promote tolerance, love and peace in the society.

Addressing the meeting, he said that religious scholars have great esteem in the society. Therefore, they should play their dynamic role to create unity among all ranks to foil nefarious designs of anti Islam and anti Pakistan elements.

He said that district administration would always welcome suggestions of Ulema for establishment of peace in the society.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaiser Abbas Rind, District Manager Auqaf Shahbaz Ahmad, Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Mufti Zia Madni, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Yaseen Zafar, Syed Tajmal Hussain, Malik Bakhsh Elahi, Dr. Mumtaz Hussain, Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sika, Aslam Bhalli, Mian Tanvir Riaz, representative of Bishop of Faisalabad Father Abid Tanvir and others were also present on the occasion.

Retailers imposed fine of Rs 106,500

The price control magistrates in the district imposed fine of Rs 106,500 on retailers over selling edible items at excessive rates in various markets and bazaars, on Friday.

The price inspection teams conducted 791 inspections and checked prices of wheat flour, chicken, fruits and vegetables and imposed fine on 53 shopkeepers. The teams also directed them to display price lists at prominent places in their shops.