KP Assembly forms body to examine employees’ bill 2022

PESHAWAR- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday constituted a committee to examine and propose amendments in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretariat Employee’s Bill 2022.
The committee held a meeting under the chairmanship of Special Secretary Assembly Amjad Ali and discussed the employees’ bill 2022.
The committee will submit its report to the competent authority within thirty days.
The members of the committee included Special Secretary KP Assembly Amjad Ali Khan, Additional Secretary Inamullah Khan, Additional Secretary Syed Muhammad Mahir, Director Finance and Accounts Arsala Khan, Additional Secretary Hidayat Ullah, Deputy Secretary Amir Nawaz, Assistant Secretary Shahid Rehman and Deputy Director PRM Abid Ibrar.

