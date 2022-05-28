KP govt accused of funds unfair distribution

Khyber – Tehsil Chairman, Landi Kotal Haji Shah Khalid while addressing a press conference in the press club on Friday said that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa misused its power of allocating funds to the councilors of merged districts and maximum funds have been distributed to the Tehsil Chairmen and Village Councils (VC) on a political basis.

He said that out of approximately 30 Tehsil Chairmen across the merged districts, only five got funds based on political affiliation with PTI, which is injustice.

Flanked by more than a dozen VCs, Haji Shah Khalid said that the distribution of the development funds should be irrelevant to the political association. The basic aim of the local bodies is to shift powers down the level and it’s the basic right of every citizen to be part of the developmental projects, he remarked.

In the Accelerated Development Program (AIP) funds are allocated for localities keeping in view certain indicators like area and the number of people, etc. However, ironically the incumbent provincial government in AIP 2 has granted 280 million rupees to PTI parliamentarians in Bara while Landi Kotal and Jamrud subdivisions received only 120 million rupees. In the same way, Bara has got 220 million rupees in the form of irrigation projects while Landi Kotal and Jamrud have obtained only 50 million rupees.

Unelectable elements’ use of development funds for their interest in the merged tribal districts is equivalent to denying the position of the electable VCs, he argued.

They threatened that if justice is not provided to them, they will utilize all forums including indefinite agitation against the KP government to get their rights.