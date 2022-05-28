APP

Man held for biting off uncle’s ear

MULTAN   –   A man accused of having bitten off his maternal uncle’s ear was arrested here on Friday, around two weeks after the offense was reported, said a police spokesman.

Two weeks back, Muhammad Afzal had informed Jalilabad police that his nephew Muhammad Haris, accompanying others, had tortured his brother Muhammad Ajmal. Haris attacked his maternal uncle Ajmal, bit on his ear and detached it from his body, Afzal had told police.

FIR was registered soon after the incident and on Friday, SHO Jalilabad Kaleem Chauhan, ASI Ansar Abbas accompanying police team arrested the main accused Haris.

Five butchers held for selling sub-standard meat

District administration arrested five butchers for selling sub-standard meat during a special crackdown launched here on Friday. Taking action on complaints of the citizens, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Wato along with Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood directed officers concerned to raid different slaughter houses and found low-grade meat being sold to citizens without proper stamp marked on it.

The deputy commissioner also visited the slaughter house of livestock department and expressed his displeasure with livestock officers and butchers over poor cleanliness arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Tahir said that the people involved in selling poor-quality meat would be dealt with iron hands, adding that strict action would be taken against illegal slaughter houses.

He said that different teams had been formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner for inspecting the quality of meat.

