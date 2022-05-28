Our Staff Reporter

Man kills wife over suspicion of extra marital affair

KARACHI – In a shocking development, a man shot his wife in the head alleging that she had an extra-marital affair. According to details, the hear-wrenching incident took place near the Garden Headquarters area of Karachi. The man surrendered in the nearby police station with the weapon after the cold-blooded murder. According to the police the man killed her wife by shooting two bullets in her head with his father’s licenced pistol. The murdered woman Bushra was a resident of Manghopir and married the man name Tariq four years ago. According to details, Tariq claims that Bushra had illegitimate relations with a man named Shahidullah. Bushra was living in the headquarters garden for 40 days, while Tariq’s father is a retired police officer.

