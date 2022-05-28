Imran Ali Kundi

Miftah for maintaining strategic sugar reserves to check price hike

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has stressed for maintaining the strategic reserves of sugar and regulation of the prices of sugar in the country for avoiding the price hike.
He made these remarks while holding a meeting with Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, Chairman Pakistan Sugar Mills Association at Finance Division.
Chairman Mr Zaka Ashraf appreciated the efforts of current government to tackle the inflationary pressure and apprised the finance minister about the issues that are being faced by the sugar industry.
Finance minister stressed for maintaining the strategic reserves of sugar and regulation of the prices of sugar in the country for avoiding the price hike and providing maximum relief to the masses. He assured chairman PSMA that present government is aware of the issues being faced by the sugar industry in Pakistan and is keen to resolve these problems at exigency.
In conclusion, the finance minister expressed the resolve of the government to promote business activities and facilitate the business community to attain sustainable growth in the country.
Secretary Finance, Secretary Commerce, Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research NFS&R, Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

