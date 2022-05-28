Our Staff Reporter

Minister unveils govt plan to produce cheap electricity

KARACHI – Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that government was working expeditiously on low cost power generation from Thar Coal and renewable energy projects of solar and wind power generation.
He said this while chairing a meeting of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) held here on Friday. He said that Thar Coal Reserves have potential to be a game changer in meting out Pakistan’s energy needs.
The minister also stressed the need of prioritizing environmental aspect in projects aimed at conversion of coal into energy.
SECMC officials while briefing the meeting stressed on the need to formulate an effective strategy for alternative sources of energy and reliance on Thar Coal in the light of global energy crisis.
“To meet national energy requirements it is vital to plan in advance for exploitation of alternative energy sources like solar and wind energy and especially the huge coal reserves of Thar,” they said.
The meeting was informed that local coal reserves are the cheapest and most useful energy source as power generation using imported LNG costs Rs. 34 per kWh and imported coal costs Rs. 37 per kWh while coal from local reserves costs only Rs. 4 per kWh.

