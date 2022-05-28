Murree to host Kohsar Sports Festival 2022 in mid-June

LAHORE -Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will organize Kohsar Sports Festival 2022 in Murree from June 13 to 15; Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz disclosed this here on Friday. Asadullah Faiz informed that besides other events, seven sports events will be conducted during the Kohsar Festival 2022. “All possible steps would be taken for the successful holding of the Kohsar Festival. Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is taking all possible measures for the promotion of sports culture across the province,” Asadullah Faiz said. Meanwhile, Secretary Sports also visited the offices of Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs and Sports Board Punjab where he chaired a meeting on departmental affairs besides meeting the staff of different departments. DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan on this occasion gave a detailed briefing regarding functions and features of different departments of Sports Board Punjab. Javed Chohan said that in the recent past we organised Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games in South Punjab and Jhang Kabaddi Festival in Jhang in which thousands of talented youth participated. “We will also hold the Kohsar Sports Festival in a befitting manner in Murree”, he added.