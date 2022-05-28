My way or the highway

Pakistan, a nuclear power and a country of over 220 Million has been embroiled in a constitutional crisis, based on technicalities and egoistic whims of individuals ever since the vote of No-Confidence moved against the PTI led coalition government. Sanity seems to be a casualty of men, who rightly or wrongly held constitutional positions or are holding such posts because these are tenure posts. Individual ego seems to prevail over the collective national interest.

This country faces an acute economic crisis, because of years of mismanagement, poor governance and political engineering. This needless prolonging of political uncertainty is having an adverse impact on an already poor economy and because of such decisions, is nurturing, and sowing seeds of hatred and division, which will damage this country. In the process, Quaid’s motto of “Unity” between all citizens who have “Faith” in the constitution and “Discipline” enforced through laws and the constitution, to which all citizens must submit, is being ridiculed and mocked.

The letter and spirit of the constitution are being mocked. Unfortunately inflicting such damage is being portrayed as a political point-scoring victory. Who gains if Pakistan and its citizens suffer needlessly because of the egoistic pursuits of a few, who by their actions and attitude is damaging Pakistan and ridiculing the spirit of the constitution?

A political party which enjoys the support of the majority in parliament forms a government and exercises all the powers given by the Constitution. The moment a political party loses the support of the majority, through political manoeuvring or whatever, by the opposition, it stands removed from office. It is the Constitution which allows a Vote of No Confidence to be moved against the ruling party which is presumed to enjoy majority support. There is no rocket science involved.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.