News Desk

OIC concerned over life sentence for Yasin Malik

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Friday expressed its deep concern over the pronouncement of life sentence for one of the most prominent Kashmiri leaders Yasin Malik, who had been leading a peaceful freedom struggle for many decades.

Reiterating its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for their rights including their right for self-determination, the General Secretariat urged the international community to ensure that the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for the realization of their rights must not be equated with terrorism.

The General Secretariat called on the Government of India to release all Kashmiri leaders unfairly incarcerated, halt forthwith the gross and systematic persecution of Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK); and respect the right of the people of IIOJK to determine their own future through a free and impartial plebiscite as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

