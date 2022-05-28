Old prices in old Pakistan

Finally, opposition parties have formed their government and successfully removed the PTI-led government but it is now time to see whether the present government formed by the then opposition parties would do for what they had been criticizing the PTI-led government which includes primarily inflation such as increasing prices of flour, ghee, fuel charges, medicines and etc.

If increasing prices of these things were not justified by the previous government then the present government should immediately reduce the prices as it was before in old Pakistan as we have now returned to old Pakistan claims by the present government. It is rightly said that it is very easy to say something than practically do it. Let us see how they reduce the prices of fuel charges, medicines and other commodities and tackle inflation.

One more step the present government should immediately take of price hike is that prices of vegetables and fruits are taking to the sky in the month of Ramadan and there is no one to have a check over it which has gone out of reach of poor men. It is hardly seen that any Assistant Commissioner visits vegetables and fruits carts in a metropolis especially in the evening an hour before Iftar to ascertain whether vegetables and fruits sellers are selling their goods as per the prices set by the government or not.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.