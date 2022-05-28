Agencies

Ongoing uplift projects to be completed on time, says DC

SIALKOT    –   Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Meesam Abbas has said that the ongoing development projects in Sialkot district will be completed at the earliest possible, and the local authorities would have to play their role in ensuring quality of these projects.  He was addressing a meeting of the District Development Committee at the DC Office Committee Room on Friday. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, XEN Highway Noman Ashraf, SDO Irrigation Abdul Rehman, SDO Public Health Jahangir Butt, CEO Education Mian Riaz Ahmed, Assistant Director Development Mohsin Riaz, officials of departments concerned. The DC directed CO Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot and XEN Highways to complete the patchwork at the city and related road as soon as possible.

 The meeting reviewed progress of construction work under the supervision of Education, Highways, Health, Irrigation and Public Health Department and issued instructions to the authorities concerned in this regard.

Earlier, DC Meesam Abbas addressed a meeting of officials concerned and stakeholders of National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. in connection with the ongoing Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Project in the city. He said Nespak was playing a supervisory role in the ongoing mega sewerage and water supply projects in the city.

More Stories
Lahore

PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza appear before court in money laundering case

Islamabad

Ahsan says no cut in HEC budget for FY23

Lahore

Pakistan Railways likely to increase fares in wake of fuel prices

Lahore

Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 6,500 MW

Islamabad

IHC grants protective bail to PTI’s Fawad Ch

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to promotion of environment of peace, stability in South Asia

Islamabad

Govt parties agree on name of Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar as Chairman NAB

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 90 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

OIC concerned over life sentence for Yasin Malik

Islamabad

Nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal, fervor

1 of 8,804

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More