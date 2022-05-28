PA speaker shows concern over raise in petrol price

LAHORE – Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while expressing concern over the horrible rise in prices of petroleum products said that by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel the government had dropped dual bombs on the people.

In a statement, Ch Parvez Elahi said that Imran Khan had clinched a deal with Russia to supply cheap oil to Pakistan during his visit to Russia. “Now why the bogus rulers do not take cheap oil from Russia. India has provided relief to its people by importing cheap oil from Russia”, he remarked.

He said that incompetent rulers had left the people helpless to grind in the mill of inflation. He said that Imran Khan did not end the long march but only gave respite to the government for 6 days.

He demanded that the government should release the arrested workers immediately. The Apex Court has also ordered release of the arrested workers, he added.