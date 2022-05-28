Our Staff Reporter

PA speaker shows concern over raise in petrol price

LAHORE    –    Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while expressing concern over the horrible rise in prices of petroleum products said that by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel the government had dropped dual bombs on the people.

In a statement, Ch Parvez Elahi said that Imran Khan had clinched a deal with Russia to supply cheap oil to Pakistan during his visit to Russia. “Now why the bogus rulers do not take cheap oil from Russia. India has provided relief to its people by importing cheap oil from Russia”, he remarked.

He said that incompetent rulers had left the people helpless to grind in the mill of inflation. He said that Imran Khan did not end the long march but only gave respite to the government for 6 days.

He demanded that the government should release the arrested workers immediately. The Apex Court has also ordered release of the arrested workers, he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza appear before court in money laundering case

Islamabad

Ahsan says no cut in HEC budget for FY23

Lahore

Pakistan Railways likely to increase fares in wake of fuel prices

Lahore

Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 6,500 MW

Islamabad

IHC grants protective bail to PTI’s Fawad Ch

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to promotion of environment of peace, stability in South Asia

Islamabad

Govt parties agree on name of Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar as Chairman NAB

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 90 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

OIC concerned over life sentence for Yasin Malik

Islamabad

Nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal, fervor

1 of 8,808

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More