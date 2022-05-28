News Desk

Pakistan committed to promotion of environment of peace, stability in South Asia

Pakistan is committed to the promotion of environment of peace and stability in South Asia, while preserving its capability to ward off aggression or adventurism in any form.

In a press release in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer being observed on Saturday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the tests conducted in 1998 not only demonstrated the resolve of the Pakistani nation to safeguard country s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.

He said we are partner in international efforts to strengthen the global non-proliferation regime based on the principles of non-discrimination and equal security for all states.

The spokesperson said Pakistan adheres to the latest international standards on export controls and maintains highest standards of nuclear safety and security.

He also paid tributes to its scientists, engineers and technicians in ensuring Pakistan s security saying that the nation also deeply appreciates the contributions of Pakistan s nuclear programme to the country s socio-economic development.

