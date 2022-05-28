APP

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to promote bilateral ties in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to promote bilateral relations in diverse areas including trade, investment, health, education and science and technology.
This was agreed during the Third Bilateral Consultative Forum between Pakistan and Indonesia held in Bali, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Mumtaz Zahra Baloch led the Pakistan side while Abdul Kadir Jailani, Director General (Asia, Pacific and African Affairs) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headed the Indonesian delegation.
Muhammad Hassan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Indonesia, and Adam Mulawarman Tugio, Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan, also participated in the Forum. The two sides discussed the entire gamut of Pakistan-Indonesia relations as well as regional and multilateral issues of common interest.
They expressed satisfaction over the momentum in bilateral cooperation in recent years and resolved to further enhance engagement in the political, economic, defence and security domains.
The two sides also agreed on a number of specific proposals for promoting bilateral trade and investment; enhancing cooperation in health, education, science and technology sectors; and strengthening of parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people contacts.
It was also agreed to strengthen bilateral engagement at the multilateral forums, including at the United Nations (UN), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), Developing-8 (D-8) and Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).
The two delegations exchanged views on important regional and global developments including emerging challenges in respective regions.
The Pakistan side highlighted the deteriorating human rights situation in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its implications for peace and security in South Asia.
The two sides reaffirmed their principled position on the issue of Palestine, and support for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

