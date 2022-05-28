Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 6,500 MW

The electricity crisis in the country has worsened as the power shortfall reached 6,500 megawatts (MW).

According to sources, the power supply in the country remained at 19,500 MW against a demand of 26,000 MW. The duration of loadshedding has also increased across the country.

The duration of loadshedding has reached up to 12 hours in the rural areas of the country. Similary the shortfall of LESCO has reached 8,00 MW. The supply is 4,000 MW against the demand of 4,800 MW due to hot weather.

The sources said several gas, diesel and coal-run power plants are closed.