PARC distributes portable irrigation units

ISLAMABAD -The Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has provided 12 portable irrigation units to growers of different areas under its pulses enhancement project to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses production for reducing the reliance on imported leguminous.

Besides, the council had also released 15 varieties of different pulses and provided subsidised seeds of different beans to over 41,705 farmers across the pulses production areas in the country, said an official of the council.

Talking to APP, here on Friday, he said that the seeds of different pulses were provided to local farmers on 50 per cent subsidy, aiming at to enhance per-acre output of different pulses for attaining self-sufficiency in leguminous production.

The other objective of the initiative was to reduce the reliance on imported pulses which were consuming billion of dollars annually as well as to fulfil nutrient requirements in less developed areas of the country, he added.

Under the programme, national pulses policy frame work was developed, besides organising three stakeholders travelling seminars and distribution of pulses machinery among the farmers across the four provinces.

He said that the council had also introduced other interventions including provision of improved seed varieties on 50 per cent subsidy and farmers capacity building.