Past in Perspective

The whole climate is changing: the winds, the ocean currents, the storm patterns, snow packs, snowmelt, flooding, droughts. Temperature is just a bit of it.
–John Holdren

DNA research suggests that there were multiple megadroughts between 135,000 and 75,000 years ago. These would have been responsible for the first migrations of early humans outside of Africa since climate conditions made part of the region inhospitable for human habitation. They limited access to vital resources that were needed in order to survive. While investigating the royal tombs of Egypt’s Old Kingdom, archeologists found evidence of a drought that might have caused the fall of the pharaohs. Even the Mayan empire was hit by a drought at its most vulnerable point in history; crops failed and water was scarce. This ultimately caused the decline of the Mayan empire as well.

