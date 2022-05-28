PR

PC Hotel Karachi sympathises with victims of Thursday’s incident

Karachi – Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel Karachi wishes to extend its sincere condolences, thoughts and support to all those impacted by Thursday’s incident that happened due to a portion of false ceiling that came off the roof. The hotel staff has been diligently providing assistance to our guests.
We are currently investigating the cause of the unfortunate incident and working with the emergency services. Local administration and all concerned authorities have inspected and cleared the site. Our thoughts are with everyone who have been affected, and we are in communication with them.
The management of Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi is grateful for all the support that it has received from its associates, local administration and well wishers after the tragic incident at Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi, Thursday evening. This is a difficult time for everyone impacted by this accident and we are doing everything possible to provide support and assistance to the effected and their families.
Local administration and all concerned authorities have inspected and cleared the site. The hotel continues to remain open and fully functional for its guests and visitors.

