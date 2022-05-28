PHA DG inspects beautification work in city

LAHORE – The PHA is striving to provide healthy environment to people and all-out efforts were being made for beautification of different city areas and its entry-exit points.

PHA Director General (DG) Umar Jahangir stated this during his visit to different roads and entry-exit points of the provincial capital on Friday. The DG inspected the beautification work and directed the officers concerned to further develop green-belts of Shahdara main road and other areas.

He also directed the officers to accelerate pace of work to complete the ongoing projects within shortest possible time.