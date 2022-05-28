News Desk

PM announces Rs 28 billion package for low income households

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday announced a relief package of Rs 28 billion to save the masses from the burden of an increase in petrol price under which poor families will receive Rs 2,000 every month.

In his maiden address to the nation on Friday, he said that the previous government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan left the country in serious crisis but the coalition of the opposition parties picked him as a candidate for the top slot.

The PM said that the aim of his coalition government is to save the country from serious situations and we accepted the challenge of saving Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz added that the government took the difficult decision of raising the prices of petroleum products to save Pakistan’s economy from a precarious situation and economic default.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the masses demanded that the incompetent rulers be sent packing and the opposition parties jointly toppled the government constitutionally.

PM Shehbaz also announced a Rs 28 billion package under which Rs 2000 will be given to every low-income household every month. These families consist of 85 million people and this funding is in addition to the Benazir Bhutto Income Support Program (BISP).

“A 10-kilogram flour bag will be sold at Rs 400 at utility stores,” he added.

