Our Staff Reporter

PM invites Japanese investments in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD   –   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasised the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan especially in the areas of trade, development, education, IT, climate change, and infrastructure.

The prime minister was deeply appreciative of JICA’s ongoing programmes and meaningful contribution for supporting socio-economic and development sectors in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was talking to Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada, who called on him at the Prime Minister’s Office, here on Friday. An official communiqué said, during the course of their conversation, views were exchanged on further strengthening the existing Pakistan-Japan bilateral relationship. The prime minister recalled that the year 2022 was being marked as the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations. He also appreciated that the special events being organised to commemorate this landmark occasion, were a reflection of the special relationship that Pakistan enjoyed with Japan. While underscoring his government’s efforts for creating business friendly opportunities, the prime minister invited new Japanese companies to avail themselves of such opportunities and invest in Pakistan.

