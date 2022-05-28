News Desk

PM invites Japanese investors to avail Pakistan’s business-friendly opportunities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan s firm resolve to strengthen Pak-Japan bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including trade, education, Information Technology, climate change, and infrastructure.

Talking to ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada in Islamabad on Friday, he invited new Japanese companies to avail the business friendly opportunities and invest in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister assured that the government would extend all possible facilitation to Japanese investors.

He also extended a cordial invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to undertake a visit to Pakistan, at an early date. The Japanese ambassador expressed his country s commitment to work together with Pakistan for the achievement of shared goals and objectives.

