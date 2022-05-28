PPP says no deal with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that there will be no deal with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari termed former Prime Minis-ter Imran Khan a ‘weeping’ Khan. “The people forced the PTI supporters to flee as the people stayed away from the Islamabad long march and remained indifferent,” he said.

In a statement, Bukhari said there will be no deal with Imran Khan who could not even gather 5,000 people in Islamabad.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people will not allow the (PTI-led provincial) government to hide behind Imran Khan, who was sent home with a constitutional weapon,” he added. The PPP leader said the next election will be completely free, fair, clean and transparent.

“The Election Commission has also objected in writing to the EVM machine,” he maintained.

Bukhari said the door of negotiations is open but only for the supremacy of parliament and strengthening of democracy.

Bukhari has said that the nation appreciates the national services of over-seas Pakistanis but Imran Khan should tell what big project he launched for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis who send a lot of money.