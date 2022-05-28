Agencies

PSX stays bullish, gains 319 points to close at 42,861 points

ISLAMABAD- The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 319.74 points, with a positive change of 0.75 percent, closing at 42,861.45 points against 42,541.71 points on the last working day. A total of 527,672,738 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 347,068,781 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.974 billion against Rs9.042 billion on last trading day. As many as 368 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 223 of them recorded gain and 131 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 64,002,196 shares and price per share of Rs5.73, Pak Refinery with volume of 55,636,420 and price per share of Rs17.79 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 21,506,000 and price per share of Rs1.57.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Country will be run according to Constitution, PM tells nation

Islamabad

Govt rejects Imran’s condition for talks

National

Imran leaves press conference over tough questions

Islamabad

Allies extend support to PM on tough economic decisions|

Islamabad

Five-judge bench leaves courtroom as PM’s lawyer objects to ‘observations’

Lahore

Maryam urges Supreme Court to keep off political fight

Lahore

Pak Army establishes free medical, drought relief camp in Cholistan

Islamabad

Overseas Pakistanis’ right to vote intact: Tarar

Islamabad

Senate also passes bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

Religious minister announces to cut Hajj cost below Rs650,000

1 of 3,128

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More