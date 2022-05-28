PSX stays bullish, gains 319 points to close at 42,861 points

ISLAMABAD- The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 319.74 points, with a positive change of 0.75 percent, closing at 42,861.45 points against 42,541.71 points on the last working day. A total of 527,672,738 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 347,068,781 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.974 billion against Rs9.042 billion on last trading day. As many as 368 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 223 of them recorded gain and 131 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 64,002,196 shares and price per share of Rs5.73, Pak Refinery with volume of 55,636,420 and price per share of Rs17.79 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 21,506,000 and price per share of Rs1.57.