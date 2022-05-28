PTI long march failed despite using KP machinery: Muqam

peshawar – Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Friday said PTI long march completely failed despite the illegitimate use of KP’s official machinery because people were fed up with supporting PTI chairman Imran Khan as he had been doing politics of agitation and levelling baseless accusations against his political opponents.

“Many so-called political pundits were expecting millions of people in PTI’s long march but all their speculations and analysis went wrong after people of KP had distanced themselves from the party due to irrational demands of Imran,’” he told APP during an exclusive interview on the occasion of his visit to NADRA office on Friday. He maintained that PTI had quickly winded up its long march after seeing the people’s lacklustre response.

Amir Muqam said the entire nation had witnessed how a province stormed the centre and protestors burnt down precious trees, attacked media outlets and vehicles at Islamabad.

He said Imran’s drama regarding dissolution of the National Assembly stood exposed as neither did he dissolve the KP Assembly nor PTI lawmakers appeared before Speaker NA for verification of their resignations.

“Imran’s six days ultimatum for dissolution of the National Assembly and election date is evidence that he is living in a fool’s paradise,” Muqam said.