Our Staff Reporter

PTI long march failed despite using KP machinery: Muqam

peshawar  –   Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Friday said PTI long march completely failed despite the illegitimate use of KP’s official machinery because people were fed up with supporting PTI chairman Imran Khan as he had been doing politics of agitation and levelling baseless accusations against his political opponents.

“Many so-called political pundits were expecting millions of people in PTI’s long march but all their speculations and analysis went wrong after people of KP had distanced themselves from the party due to irrational demands of Imran,’” he told APP during an exclusive interview on the occasion of his visit to NADRA office on Friday. He maintained that PTI had quickly winded up its long march after seeing the people’s lacklustre response.

Amir Muqam said the entire nation had witnessed how a province stormed the centre and protestors burnt down precious trees, attacked media outlets and vehicles at Islamabad.

He said Imran’s drama regarding dissolution of the National Assembly stood exposed as neither did he dissolve the KP Assembly nor PTI lawmakers appeared before Speaker NA for verification of their resignations.

“Imran’s six days ultimatum for dissolution of the National Assembly and election date is evidence that he is living in a fool’s paradise,” Muqam said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza appear before court in money laundering case

Islamabad

Ahsan says no cut in HEC budget for FY23

Lahore

Pakistan Railways likely to increase fares in wake of fuel prices

Lahore

Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 6,500 MW

Islamabad

IHC grants protective bail to PTI’s Fawad Ch

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to promotion of environment of peace, stability in South Asia

Islamabad

Govt parties agree on name of Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar as Chairman NAB

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 90 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

OIC concerned over life sentence for Yasin Malik

Islamabad

Nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal, fervor

1 of 9,325

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More