PTI wants to create chaos in country, says Hamza

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz has said that he will go out every day to cure the sufferings of the people as he has come to power to serve the masses. On Thursday, the chief minister went to the house of Constable Muhammad Javed who was martyred in the van accident in Attock and met his widow, children and brothers at his village in Daska. Hamza Shehbaz expressed sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for Shaheed Muhammad Javed.

He expressed sympathy to the daughter and sons of the martyr and hugged the sons of the martyred constable. Hamza Shehbaz said that he salutes Constable Muhammad Javed who has attained the status of a martyr in the line of duty. He said Constable Muhammad Javed cannot be brought back but the government will take full care of his heirs. “Constable Muhammad Javed received a high rank of martyrdom. I have heartfelt sympathy with you” he said, adding that the government will not leave the family of Shaheed Constable Mohammad Javed alone and it will provide all possible assistance to the family of Shaheed Constable Mohammad Javed. Brothers of Shaheed Muhammad Javed Riaz Ahmad and Muhammad Anwar were present. Kh Muhammad Asif, Manshaullah Butt, Ata Tarar, Zeeshan Rafique, Imran Goraya and others were also present. Later talking to the media, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said that he was saddened to see the family of Constable Javed. “May Allah Almighty keep the shadow of parents over all the children. Not as the Chief Minister, but as a father, I have come to lay hands on the heads of his children. A few days ago I also went to the house of Constable Kamal Ahmad”. Hamza Shehbaz said that PTI tried to spread chaos through the march and all sorts of tactics were adopted, even attacks were carried out. Despite the order of the Supreme Court, they did what was done in 126 days of sit-ins. Hamza Shehbaz said that the police performed their best duties in the province of 120 million people. Replying to a question, he said that there has been no governor or cabinet in the province for the last one and half months. Hamza Shehbaz said that the increase of Rs.30 in petrol price was also a burden on his heart and the government cares for the masses. Steps are being taken for the convenience of the people, he said.

Hamza condoles the death of climber Ali Raza Sadpara

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed grief over the demise of climber Ali Raza Sadpara and paid homage to his services for the promotion of mountaineering. He said that Ali Raza Sadpara made a name for himself in mountaineering. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty grant mercy to his soul and grant patience to the bereaved family.