Russia test-fires hypersonic Zircon cruise missile from frigate

Russia successfully launched its hypersonic Zircon (Tsirkon) cruise missile from a frigate, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The test launch was carried out in the Arctic Barents Sea and successfully hit a sea target at a distance of about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), said a ministry statement.

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the new missiles, capable of reaching a speed of about Mach 9 and hitting targets some 1,000 km away, will be put on combat duty in the near future.