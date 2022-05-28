Agencies

SBP expands scope of data collection to curtail digital banking frauds

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday directed all scheduled banks as well as micro finance banks to submit data of all digital frauds and scams on monthly basis while purview of reporting is also expanded from fake calls by fraudsters to other digital channels including mobile app, E-Commerce Transactions, ATMs and POS.
According to a circular letter issued here by SBP’s Banking Conduct and Consumer Protection Department, the data needs to be submitted include all frauds and scams reported at call centres or through other means such as email, letters, or otherwise detected by the banks and MFBs themselves.
The central bank in February 2021 started collection of information to curtail digital banking frauds and directed banks and MFBs to submit relevant data but the data was mainly limited to information of fake calls.
Now the SBP has expanded the scope of data collection to other digital channels or medium used by fraudsters to extract amount from accounts which included Mobile App or wallet, tokenisation, E-Commerce transactions, Merchant Payment Authorisation (via USSD/Mobile App/Internet Banking), Internet Banking, USSD, BB Agent Retail Application, ATMs, POS and other digital channels.
Banks/ MFBs shall report data as per the prescribed format to the Banking Supervision Department (BSD)-2 of SBP on monthly basis within 10 days from the close of every month, the circular added.
SBP in collaboration with other stakeholders had initiated various measures to curtail digital banking frauds including collection of information in order to successfully design and deploy additional measures.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Country will be run according to Constitution, PM tells nation

Islamabad

Govt rejects Imran’s condition for talks

National

Imran leaves press conference over tough questions

Islamabad

Allies extend support to PM on tough economic decisions|

Islamabad

Five-judge bench leaves courtroom as PM’s lawyer objects to ‘observations’

Lahore

Maryam urges Supreme Court to keep off political fight

Lahore

Pak Army establishes free medical, drought relief camp in Cholistan

Islamabad

Overseas Pakistanis’ right to vote intact: Tarar

Islamabad

Senate also passes bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

Religious minister announces to cut Hajj cost below Rs650,000

1 of 3,128

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More