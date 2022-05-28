SC must stay away from Imran’s politics, urges Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while urging the Supreme Court (SC) to stay away from the ongoing political scuffle said that the SC must stay away from [Imran Khan] the seditionist and remain neutral.

Addressing a rally in Bahawalpur, the PML-N Vice President said I thank the people from the bottom of my heart, thank you for attending the rally in such scorching heat. Criticizing the PTI Chairman, Maryam said that Imran Khan has given nothing to the country but poverty, inflation and promoting inappropriate conduct. She challenged Imran Khan to point out his single contribution to the country.

She said that Nawaz Sharif is the leader who made Pakistan a nuclear power. Pakistan knows how to protect itself. Nawaz Sharif turned Pakistan into a nuclear power by rejecting five billion dollars in aid, this is called self-determination and freedom, she added.

Pakistan was banned from carrying out nuclear blasts, threats were hurled that if you carry out nuclear explosion, you will be pushed into the Stone Age. Nawaz Sharif told them to do whatever they want, he was eager to fulfill the national task. My leader did not wave a letter, did not pretend of a conspiracy, she said.

Maryam explained that only those who love their homeland can make such a contribution to secure the country’s borders. she also mentioned that Nawaz Sharif removed the darkness of load shedding from this country. She called out to Imran Khan asking that Nawaz Sharif has served the country day and night, what have you done for Pakistan?

The PML-N Vice President further said that at present Pakistan has no fear of external security, today the country is suffering from internal turmoil and sedition. She termed Imran Khan to be the reason behind the chaotic situaton in the state.