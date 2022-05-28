Israr Ahmad

SSP Traffic orders strict action against wrong parking

ISLAMABAD -The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) are taking strict action against vehicles over wrong parking for smooth flow of traffic in the capital.
Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Islamabad Traffic Police on Friday reviewed arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. A large number of vehicles were fined during this campaign for involvement in wrong parking.
The SSP (Traffic) directed all zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens. He said that people should be treated politely and briefed them about traffic laws.
He said that it is the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there. He said that vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaign has been also launched to educate those citizens coming for shopping activities there.
The SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose.

