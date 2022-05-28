Summary of Hanif Abbasi’s appointment placed before PM for review, DAG informs IHC

ISLAMABAD – A deputy attorney general Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that a summary has been sent for placing the matter before the Prime Minister to reconsider appointment of Hanif Abbasi as Special Assistant.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of Sheikh Rashid’s petition, wherein, he stated that Abbasi has been appointed Special Assistant (with status of federal minister) to Prime Minister of Pakistan vide the notification dated 27-4-2022.

He adopted that both the notification and appointment are illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and violative of the principles of good governance and the rule of law.

The IHC bench extended its order, wherein, it had directed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi to “refrain from performing his duties” as SAPM and deferred the hearing till June 2 for further proceedings in this connection.

During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice remarked that in light of the judgment of the Supreme Court, nobody could hold the public office until his conviction was sustained.

DAG Syed Tayyab Shah informed the court that pursuant to its order, dated 09-05-2022, a summary has already been sent to the prime minister for reviewing the appointment of Abbasi as SAPM.

Justice Athar remarked that there was a clear judgment of the apex court that no convicted person could hold any public office. He added that first, there was need to remove conviction from the court if one wanted to hold public office.

He further said that this court did not interfere into the affairs of executive but they should view such matter by themselves. Later, the court adjourned the hearing.

In its previous written order, the IHC bench directed respondent no. 1 (secretary cabinet division) to place the matter before the Prime Minister.

Justice Athar observed, “In case the conviction has not been set aside then the worthy Prime Minister will be expected to reconsider the appointment of respondent no. 2 (Abbasi).”