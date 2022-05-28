Staff Reporter

Two more test positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA    –    Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,500 in the province on Friday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1501948 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive.  As many as 35118 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories
Lahore

PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza appear before court in money laundering case

Islamabad

Ahsan says no cut in HEC budget for FY23

Lahore

Pakistan Railways likely to increase fares in wake of fuel prices

Lahore

Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 6,500 MW

Islamabad

IHC grants protective bail to PTI’s Fawad Ch

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to promotion of environment of peace, stability in South Asia

Islamabad

Govt parties agree on name of Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar as Chairman NAB

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 90 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

OIC concerned over life sentence for Yasin Malik

Islamabad

Nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal, fervor

1 of 8,804

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More